Police search for people who threw liquid at woman’s face

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS – Police are asking for help in identifying thirteen men and women connected to an assault in Brooklyn.

On Oct. 28 around 8:15 p.m. the individuals allegedly approached a 21-year-old female at the corner of State Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, police said.

They threw an unknown liquid to her face and placed a box on her head, threw a large pumpkin at her, and struck her back, officials said.

The victim was not taken to the hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).