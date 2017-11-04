Police arrest bodyguard who accidentally killed man

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan —A bodyguard was arrested after fatally shooting a 43-year-old man Sunday.

Jason Castillo, 25, was arrested and charged for the death of 43-year-old Jose Nunez.

Jose Nunez, 43, and his 31-year-old friend, reportedly met with customers around 10:41 p.m. in a parking garage on Wadsworth Avenue.

After Nunez’ friend handed over the drugs, police say the would-be buyers pulled out guns and pistol-whipped the two men. The robbers ran off with their cell phones, guns and the drugs.

That’s when police say Nunez’ bodyguard got out of the car and opened fire. He did not realize who was running where and fired a shot, hitting Nunez in the head, police said.

Nunez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His friend was treated for a laceration to his head.

Castillo faces charges of robbery, criminal use of a firearm, conspiracy to sell and distribute narcotics, and criminal possession of a firearm.

