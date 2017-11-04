NYC beefs up security for Sunday’s marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the days following the deadliest terror attack since 9/11, New Yorkers are trying to move forward.

And on Sunday November 5, tens of thousands from around the world will do just that as they make their way through all five boroughs for the Annual New York City Marathon.

Officials planned for the massive 26.2-mile event to go on as a normal.

This following a truck attack that killed eight people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke before runners take their places at the starting line tomorrow morning.

The heightened security plans include hundreds of extra uniformed patrol and plainclothes officers, teams of counterterrorism commandos, bomb-sniffing dogs, and rooftop snipers ready to shoot if there is a threat.

The New York Police Department will also park 16-ton sanitation trucks filled with sand as well as "blocker cars," at key intersections in order to prevent anyone from driving into the runners and the crowds.

Still there are nerves for Marathoners going into the big race so soon after the deadly attack.

Friday kicked off the opening ceremony for the marathon on the Upper West Side. The Parade of Nations featured runners from around the world as they cross the finish line.

The NYPD said it has no information of any credible threat against the race. But that doesn’t mean a department of 35,000 officers won’t have their work cut out for them come Sunday with runners and spectators across the city.

Also expect dozens of street closures this weekend for the marathon.