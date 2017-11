Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell play husband and wife in the disturbing, psychological thriller: "The Killing of A Sacred Deer."

The movie is now in theaters nationwide.

Besides talking to the two about the movie, PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe talked to Kidman and Farrell about beauty secrets and the term “sucking in” also came up.

Watch the video and see what that’s all about.