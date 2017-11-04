Man fatally stabbed inside Long Island group home

ROOSEVELT, Long Island – Police are investigating the death of a man at a group home on Long Island Friday night.

Officers were called to the Anthony House on East Roosevelt Avenue around 10:22 p.m. and found the body of a white male that had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unknown of the victim was a staffer or a resident of the home.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.