Man fatally shot in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens – A man is dead after he was shot in Queens Saturday morning.

Police were called to 178-10 146th Terrace in Springfield Gardens around 1:11 a.m. about a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive and unconscious with gunshot wounds to the torso, police said.

EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.