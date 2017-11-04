Man arrested for DWI, allegedly struck two pedestrians on Long Island

BAY SHORE, Long Island – A man was arrested after he struck two pedestrians while driving intoxicated on Long Island Saturday morning.

According to police, people were gathered in the parking lot of 2175 Union Boulevard when Carlos Lopez, 33, allegedly tried leaving in his pickup and struck a Kenneth Rosario in the parking lot around 3:20 a.m.,

Lopez allegedly continued driving and hit a building in the parking lot before striking his brother, Edgar Lopez, said police.

The 2014 Dodge pickup allegedly continued through a fence and struck a storage trailer, according to Suffolk County police.

Lopez and the pedestrians were taken to the hospital and treated.

Edgar Lopez, 31, was admitted in serious condition.

Carlos Lopez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.