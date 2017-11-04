Hundreds attend wake for New Jersey man killed in terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, N.J. – Family and friends said goodbye to a New Jersey man killed in the terror attack in lower Manhattan earlier this week.

Darren Drake was on a break, riding his bike when Sayfullo Saipov struck him.

Loved ones still can’t believe his life was innocently taken that way.

Hundreds turned out to his wake Saturday at Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford NJ - many who didn’t even know him.

“He was one of the most decent American young kids that our country has ever produced,” said his father.

Darren Drake, 32, was one of eight people who were killed when police said Saipov rented a pick up truck and allegedly plowed into pedestrians and bicyclists in Lower Manhattan on Halloween -- the deadliest terror attack in the city since 9/11.

His father still can’t believe it.

Loved ones said the Project Manager for an investment firm was on a break at the time, and died riding his bike.

“He was always smiling laughing couldn’t be in a bad mood if you were with him,” said one friend.

Now as Darren’s father prepares to bury his child, he has some strong words for the man who police say took his only son’s life.

“We’re all at war and if a person has die because of a war, we’d hope there would be an engagement where my son would be armed to protect himself. Just killing someone with their back turned is no honor.”

Darren Drake’s funeral will be held Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension at 256 Azalea Drive in New Milford, N.J.