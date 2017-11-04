Cops search for woman who allegedly stole over $41K in cash, jewelry, items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Police are asking for help in identifying a woman who stole over $41,000 in jewelry, cash, and items in Manhattan.

The woman is wanted in connection to the following incidents:

Incident #1: It was reported to police Feb. 26, that the individual posed as a customer at U and Me Nails at 1465 2nd Avenue around 4 p.m. and sat down to wait for service. As she waited, the individual allegedly placed a 40 year-old female victim's purse inside of a plastic bag and then fled the salon in an unknown direction, said police. Items inside the victim's purse included $3,300 in cash and six credit cards.

Incident #2: On Apr. 17 around 5:30 p.m., that the individual posed as a customer at Cinderella Eyebrows Spa at 145 East 116 Street and sat down to wait for service. As she waited, the individual allegedly took the 34 year-old female victim's wallet from her purse and fled the spa in an unknown direction, police said. Among the items was $400 in cash.

Incident #3: On June 27, the same individual posed as a customer and requested an item be repaired at Sang Sang Jewelry at 253A Canal Street. While the employees were distracted, the individual allegedly removed a tray of jewelry from its display and placed it inside her bag. She fled the store in an unknown direction with approximately $36,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said.

Incident #4: On Aug. 24, police responded to reports that the woman posted as a customer inside of 1457 Fulton Street (C.L. Nail Salon). As she waited for service, the individual allegedly took the 29 year-old female victim's purse and fled the salon in an unknown direction. Inside the victim's purse included $100 in cash and 2 credit cards.

Incident #5: On Aug. 25, responded inside of 219 Madison Street (Lovely Nail), the individual posed as a customer and sat down to wait for service. As she waited, the individual allegedly took the 43 year-old female victim's purse as well as the business' money, officials said. The individual fled the salon with approximately $1,150 in cash and 5 credit cards.

Incident #6: On Sept. 9, police responded to a call about a robbery inside of 107-27 71 Avenue (Sunny Island Body Work). Police say the individual posed as a customer and engaged the 29 year-old female employee in conversation. While the employee was distracted, the individual allegedly took her wallet from inside her purse. The individual then fled the massage parlor in an unknown direction with $100 in cash and 2 credit cards.

Incident #7: On Oct. 22, police said the same woman posed as a customer inside of 597 Vanderbilt Avenue (Inaka Restaurant) and asked if her order was ready. When the 39 year-old female victim went to the rear of the restaurant to check on the orders, the woman allegedly took her cell phone and wallet, which contained two credit cards.

Incident #8: That same day, the woman allegedly removed a 23-year-old female victim’s bag inside of 52 5 Avenue (5ive Spice Restaurant) and fled. Inside the victim's bag was $60 in cash, a laptop, and 3 credit cards.

Incident #9: It was reported to police that on Oct. 25, the woman posed as a customer inside of Vivi Bubble Tea at 205 Allen Street and allegedly took a 27-year-old female victim’s laptop from the table, police said.

The individual is described as a female with a dark complexion in her 50s with glasses and a head wrap. She was often seen carrying a black and red Robin Ruth Sky Line tote bag.