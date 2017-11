Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Tis the season for “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

And you can expect loads of laughs with Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, who are back on the big screen with a sequel to “Bad Moms.”

PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe talked to the funny ladies as well as Susan Sarandon and Cheryl Hines who play the moms of the “bad moms.”

“A Bad Moms Christmas” is now playing in theaters.