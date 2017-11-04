Anthony Weiner expected to report to prison Monday

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner expected to report to prison, according to reports.

In September, the 53-year-old was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner will surrender in Massachusetts at the Federal Medical Center, Devens, about 40 miles west of Boston.

The facility houses more than 1,100 male inmates who require medical or mental health care as well as offering sex offender

The sentencing completed the sordid downfall of the New York Democrat, whose penchant for exchanging lewd messages and photos with young women online destroyed his career in Congress in 2011, doomed his bid for mayor of New York in 2013, wrecked his marriage to Hillary Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, and became entangled in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The FBI was investigating Weiner’s contact with the high school student when it came across emails on his laptop between Abedin and Clinton, prompting then-FBI Director James Comey to announce in late October 2016 that he was reopening the probe of Clinton’s use of a private computer server.

Associated Press contributed to this report.