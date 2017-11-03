‘Veronica Mars’ actor Brad Bufanda dead at 34

LOS ANGELES — Actor Brad Bufanda, known for his role on Veronica Mars, died this week by apparent suicide, according to Variety and TMZ. He was 34.

Bufanda died of traumatic injuries after he jumped off a building in the 300 block of Fuller Avenue, Variety reports, according to an official with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The official told Variety that a note was found.

Bufanda’s manager said the actor’s death came as a shock.

“We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” Kirsten Solem said in a statement to Variety. “He was reviving his career, having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

The actor was best known for his recurring role as Felix Toombs in Veronica Mars and for appearances in TV Shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Even Stevens, Rosanne, Days of Our Lives and CSI: Miami.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.