Twin sisters killed by rogue wave in Mexico

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale woman was swept out to sea alongside her twin sister in Cabo San Lucas.

Beverly Skripsky and Barbara Thomas drowned after a 15-foot rogue wave hit them while they were walking on the beach.

“They weren’t swimming, they were literally just walking on the beach away from the water,” explained Kelly Hurter, Skripsky’s daughter, who also lives in Scottsdale. “They were healthy, beautiful women who were walking on the sand. This is something that was tragic and should have never happened.”

The U.S. Embassy has issued a memo warning of the strong riptides, currents and rogue waves in the Cabo area.

However, the beach Beverly and Barbara were walking on had no caution signs alerting them of potential danger.

Cabo officials told Skripsky’s family 60 people have been killed this year, also victims of rogue waves.

“They were born together and they left us together,” Hurter said. “This is a huge hole and something that doesn’t feel like it’s going to be filled.”

A joint memorial service will be held for the sisters in Dallas later this month.