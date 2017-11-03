Selena to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — Selena Quintanilla-Pérez will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday night.

The unveiling is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT in front of the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

Her sister, Suzetta Quintanilla, shared photos of the star’s creation on Facebook.

“They don’t give this honor to everyone, so I’m beyond honored… to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless,” she wrote.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Eva Longoria will be on hand to officially deem Nov. 3 as “Selena Day” in Los Angeles, according to Selena’s official Facebook page.

Known as the “Queen of Tejano,” Quintanilla has become even more famous in death. Fans frequently flock to her grave site in Corpus Christ, Texas.

Her life and subsequent 1995 murder by the president of her fan club were the subject of the biographical film “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez, which has become a cult classic for fans.

CNN contributed to this report.