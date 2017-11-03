Rapper Fetty Wap arrested for speeding, drunk driving: NYPD

NEW YORK – Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in Manhattan early Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding, according to police.

Fetty Wap was speeding as he raced another driver on the Gowanus Expressway in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue in Brooklyn, police said.

The rapper was pulled over around 1 a.m. and allegedly gave police an expired New Jersey driver’s license, the NYPD confirms on TMZ’s initial report.

Fetty Wap allegedly failed a sobriety test, blowing a .09, just above the legal limit.

He was arrested for 15 charges, including drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.