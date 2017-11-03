One step at a time: Disabled runners to take part in NYC Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dick Traum was the first person to complete the New York City Marathon back in 1976.

After losing a leg in a car accident, he founded Achilles International (formerly Achilles Track Club) to motivate people with disabilities to participate in large races with the general public.

Several dozen Achilles International members plan to compete in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Among them, is Richard Bernstein a Supreme Court Justice in Michigan, who has been blind since birth.

Michael Ring is a veteran of 29 New York City Marathons. Ring was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and is slowly losing all his motor skills.

But he still runs, one step at a time.