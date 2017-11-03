Meet our middle school finalists for Fuel My School 2017

We’re excited to introduce you to our middle school finalists for PIX11’s Fuel My School competition!

Meet the students and teachers from Thorne Middle School in Port Monmouth, New Jersey and Paterson School 26 in Paterson, New Jersey.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They’re competing for a chance to win $10,000 for school supplies and technology.

To vote for Thorne Middle School, text CRAIG to phone number 77944.

To vote for Paterson School 26, text KALA to phone number 77944.

You can vote once a day until Tuesday, November 7 at 9 a.m.

Good luck to our finalists!