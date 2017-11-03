Man shot in East Village, police searching for suspect: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Village Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of East 8th Street and Avenue D.

Police are looking for a male suspect; five feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not know what led to the shooting.

