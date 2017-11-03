How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK — This month marks the 91st year that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march through Manhattan, unofficially ringing in the holiday season.

Below is your guide to seeing the parade — whether you brave the crowds to get a real-life view or watch from the comfort of your own home:

What: 2.5 miles of public viewing, featuring dozens of floats and balloons plus performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Smokey Robinson, Goo Goo Dolls, Wyclef Jean, Dustin Lynch, Common, Andra Day, Sara Evans 98 Degrees, among others

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 23 Where to go for the best views: Central Park West from 59th to 75th streets (Camp out as early as 6 a.m.) Sixth Avenue from 38th to 59th streets

Where to avoid: Central Park West and 77th Street (The parade’s starting location) Sixth Avenue between 34th and 38th streets 34th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues Columbus Circle

How to watch from home: The three-hour event will be shown live on NBC starting at 9 a.m.



For more information, visit Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade website here.