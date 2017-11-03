Horror films are raking in big bucks at the box office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scary movies reign supreme in 2017. It has been a banner year for the genre which has been bringing in big bucks at the box office. Films such as "It" and "Get Out" are breaking records. "It" is now the all-time highest earning R-rated horror film. "Annabelle: Creation," "Happy Death Day," and "Split" are also among some of the top thrillers for the year.

Fandango movie correspondent Chris Witherspoon attributes the current political climate as part of the reason horror films are doing so well. He also explains how filmmakers are cashing in on real fears to drive audiences to movie theaters.

One thing is for certain, movie companies are going to continue to put out scary flicks as long as they are making money.