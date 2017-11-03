Follow-up Friday: Here’s how Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nancy Ramgopaul lives in the Throgsneck Houses and says she never knows when it will rain inside her apartment. Ramgopaul says she's been battling a bad leak in her apartment since March.

"I just never know when the water will come and ruin all my things," said Ramgopaul.

Her oldest daughter, Christie, has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.

"The water runs from the kitchen to the bathroom. I have to take my daughter away from this," said Ramgopaul.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority tells PIX11 News, "Every NYCHA resident deserves to live in a safe, clean home. Our Emergency Services Team responded immediately Sunday evening and were able to repair the leak right away. Peeling paint in the kitchen and bathroom as a result of the leak will be fixed." A team of workers were inside Ramgopaul's apartment in Friday fixing her ceiling.

= = =

Kimberly Abrams lives in the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx and says since Thursday, families haven't had heat or hot water.

"I call over and over again. Managers tell me it's a boiler issue and they are working on it, but nothing ever happens," said Abrams.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, "All repairs will be completed today. Our staff is working urgently to ensure our residents do not experience further heating or hot water outages. We can and must do better.” Abrams finally took a hot shower Friday.

= = =

Mildred Ynfante says she is grateful her 94-year-old grandma is alive, but worries she is now homeless in New York City.

"She lost everything in Puerto Rico in Hurricane Maria. We flew her here. I wish we could give her more," said Ynfante.

94-year-old Ana Cabrera's home was destroyed in Hurricane Maria.

For weeks, Cabrera didn't have food, water, and no power. Her family in New York City gave her a plane ticket, and now we want to give her the best," said Ynfante.

If you want to help Cabrera's family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/4na4fi8

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/