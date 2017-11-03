Cyclists react to safety barriers placed along city bike paths following terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cyclists reacted to new concrete barriers on the West Side bike path Friday.

Dozens of barriers, from the Battery to 59th Street, were installed Thursday in response to Tuesday's terror attack that killed eight people.

New York City installed cement cubes while New York State's Department of Transportation put in jersey barriers. Those barriers cut into a large swath of the bike path.

"I think it's a disaster. I think it's a real blight on what is a beautiful commute," cyclist Jeff Novich said. He shot video of what it's like to navigate the barriers on a bike.

"I think people are going to collide. I mean, just look at it, you can go single file in between a lot of these spaces," he said.

NYPD Police Chief James O'Neill said, "We're trying to make that bike path as safe as possible for the people that use it."

Cyclist Simon Rubin said, "This is a good idea to prevent the tragedy from happening again."

New Yorker Neil Sperling rides Citi Bike all the time. "It makes it very hard to ride carefully and safely, but obviously it's needed."

Novich said he thinks there is another way to create a safe bike path. "Some bollards could be on the edge and they can go up and down," he said.

He also pointed out that there continues to be unprotected entry points to the bike path.

Lower Manhattan City Councilwoman Margaret Chin said Thursday, "Sidewalk bollards serve as a protective buffer between pedestrians and vehicles. They are common sense."

The New York State Department of Transportation told PIX11 that it worked with the city and Hudson River Park Trust to move as quickly as possible to secure the bike path.

State DOT Chief of Staff Cathy Calhoun said, "These concrete barriers are a short-term solution that will better protect bikers, walkers, runners and all New Yorkers – and DOT is moving forward expeditiously to develop a permanent solution that will enhance security while allowing emergency vehicles to do their jobs.”