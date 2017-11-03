Citi Field transforms into 9-hole golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — The Mets and Metropolitan Hospitality have partnered with Stadiumlinks to transform Citi Field into a nine-hole golf course through Sunday.

Participants tee off from nine different locations throughout the ballpark at target holes positioned on greens landscaped into the outfield below.

Putting is not involved and scoring is based on where the shot lands. There are also separate challenges placed throughout the course, such as a purring and chipping challenge.

For more information, click here.