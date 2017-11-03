Another look at the newly upgraded MTA stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Riders are getting their first look at the third new station along the R line in Brooklyn.

Prospect Avenue was closed on June 5th and opened within 5 months. 53rd Street and Bay Ridge Avenue have also reopened. Projects have been estimated to last 6 months.

30 stations are part of the accelerated renovation project. They get countdown clocks and digital displays, Wi-Fi and chargers, new lighting and tile, and upgraded security systems.

The new stations are being well-maintained. The screens are operating and the platforms appear to be as clean as high-traffic areas might be.

“We look forward to building on the momentum and feedback received from these Brooklyn stations and bringing this innovation to more stations,” said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota.

Riders wish the remodeled stations included elevators. The MTA says as the capital plan was amended to include funding for 4 accessibility projects at 59 Street, 77 Street, 86 Street and Bay Ridge-95 Street. The cost of elevators has been an issue at other stations.

That's not stopping parents and accessibility advocates in Astoria. That's the location of the next stretch of work. They say the MTA should be adding elevators at 30th Avenue and 36th Avenue.

An MTA news release says the agency is undertaking component and renewal work at more than 170 other stations. There are 472 stations in the system.

The MTA's Emergency Subway Action Plan is also in place. The $400 million project addresses service issues by increasing repair and maintenance and hiring more workers. It also includes studying new technology that could improve the century-old system. Those results have not been announced.