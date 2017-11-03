Actress Ellen Barkin scares away burglar from Manhattan home, tweets frustration at NYPD

NEW YORK — Actress Ellen Barkin scared away a burglar at her Manhattan home early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. inside the 63-year-old’s residence in the area of West 12th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Barkin told officers she saw a man on the balcony and held the door closed while he tried to push it in. The suspect the fled. Nothing was taken from the residence and Barkin was not injured.

The person of interest is described as male in his 20’s and last seen wearing a light hooded sweater, light jeans and carrying a black bookbag.

Barkin, who plays a crime-family matriarch on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” later tweeted about the encounter.

.@NYPDByrne …only because u have the full name of the father of my children…the first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives… it’s only been 4 hours — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 1, 2017

.@NYPDByrne @NYPDONeill @NYPDDetectives Did I just hear this right? No detectives here, at all? My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on…in my house. @NYPDDetectives Robert Boyce — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 1, 2017

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.