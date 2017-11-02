Large water main break floods Brooklyn street, 50 people evacuated

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Streets in Brooklyn are flooded following a water main break in Crown Heights.

Water is shooting up the air and flooding along Pacific Street.

The Fire Department received a call at 4:37 a.m. about the water main break along 1526 Pacific Street.

At least 50 residents have been evacuated.

The police department has shut down traffic along Atlantic Avenue and New York Avenue.

NYC Agencies, including the Department of Environmental Protection and the Office of Emergency Management are on scene.

Pacific Street in Crown Heights is completely flooded. pic.twitter.com/bPEh3ThnYm — k.sweeting (@teamsweeting) November 2, 2017

