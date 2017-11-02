Sessions discusses national security following NYC terror attack

NEW YORK — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressed confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute people facing terrorism charges.

Sessions spoke Thursday at a federal prosecutor’s office following Tuesday’s terror attack that killed 8 people, saying the attacks were “another reminder of dangerous threats we face from Radical Islam terrorism.”

“New Yorkers know terrorists want nothing more than to take away our most basic right- the right to feel safe,” he said.

During his remarks, Sessions listed some of the important things important in security, including plans to keep potentially dangerous people outside of the United States through “extreme vetting” and needing to gain access to electronic evidence lawfully.

Sessions said several tech companies also have not cooperated with the government in helping federal investigators access encrypted communication, claiming valuable time and resources are wasted if they can’t get encrypted information in a timely manner.

He also said the United States won’t hesitate to use Guantanamo Bay following President Trump’s tweet that he would have wanted to send the NYC terror suspect to Guantanamo Bay.

Sessions also discussed his hopes to make the immigration system merit-based rather than lottery-based, explaining that it is the best way to control who comes into the United States, which has become a major issue of national security. With merit-based immigration, it is believed on the “best and brightest” will be allowed to immigrate to America.

On Tuesday, Sayfullo Saipov was arrested after he allegedly drove a rented truck into a pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path blocks from World Trade Center, killing 8 people and injuring a dozen.

Saipov claimed allegiance to ISIS, saying he plotted the attack weeks ahead, even doing a dry run days before the attack.

Associated Press contributed to this report.