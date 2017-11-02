Residents of Bronx building stuck without heat, hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Residents of the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx haven't had heat or hot water for the last week, resident Kimberly Abrams said.

The grandmother said the problem started Thursday. Her grandson has been wearing two pairs of pajamas at night to stay warm.

"I call over and over again" said Abrams. "Managers tell me it's a boiler issue and they are working on it, but nothing ever happens."

Trash was also recently found piled in front and the doors of the building were broken.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, "All repairs will be completed today. Our staff is working urgently to ensure our residents do not experience further heating or hot water outages. We can and must do better.”

