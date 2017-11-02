PIX11 digital documentary, ‘No One Is Safe From Son of Sam,’ to screen at Big Apple Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11’s digital documentary, "No One Is Safe From Son of Sam," will screen Thursday night at the 2017 Big Apple Film Festival. The 8-minute film screens with seven other short documentaries with New York themes.

PIX11 filmmakers will be in attendance. Screening begins at 9 p.m. at the SVA Theater on West 23rd Street in Chelsea. Tickets are $20.

The project was helmed by Creative Services producer, Heath Benfield and co-produced by WPIX director of digital and social strategy, Rolando Pujol. It is a gripping retelling of the fear and paranoia New Yorkers experienced at the time, featuring PIX11 veteran reporters Mary Murphy and Arnold Diaz as well as Pujol, in on-camera interviews conducted specifically for the piece.

The Big Apple Film Festival began Wednesday, Nov. 1 and closes Saturday, Nov. 4.

About Big Apple Film Festival:

Dedicated to showcasing and promoting the highest quality films from the New York City independent film community, as well as additional specially selected films from across the country and around the world. Additionally, the festival is proud to honor a variety of New York City based filmmakers, writers, actors and artists who have played an influential role in the growth of independent filmmaking in the Big Apple.