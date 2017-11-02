Pair arrested in fatal July shooting of two moms in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two men were arrested for a July shooting that left two Brooklyn moms attending a party dead.

Anthony Alexander, 18, and Nazir Saunders, 20, allegedly gunned down Chynna Battle, 21, and Shaqwanda Staley, 29, while aiming for someone else at the barbecue. About 20 people were hanging out in the courtyard of 740 Gates Ave. in Stuyvesant Gardens on July 12 when a group of men walked in and opened fire.

Battle’s 3-year-old daughter was at the party when her mom was killed.

Alexander and Saunders were identified through fingerprinting and with community help, police said. Two other men were with them at the time, but they have not been identified.

Saunders is suspected of firing six rounds from a .45-caliber gun, officials said. Alexander allegedly fired twice from a .380-caliber weapon.

Both men were picked up by U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement in South Carolina on Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson said. They’re being extradited to Brooklyn for an arraignment.

“I hope whoever did this is watching and I want them to read my lips loud and clear: they need to burn in hell,” Battle’s stepmother Sandra Burton previously told PIX11. “They took a very special person away. And how would they have felt if it was maybe they mother, grandmother, maybe they kids, or whatever? Right now, I have no sympathy. I’m full of rage and I’m full of anger.”