In search of the MTA test train on the L line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A unique train has been running on the L line since the beginning of October.

There's a blue stripe on the outside and inside half of the cars have fewer seats.

It's one part of the MTA's Subway Action Plan to address crowding a service issues.

PIX11's Greg Mocker waited for about an hour on the platform at Myrtle for this one train. Riders have a number of opinions on the idea. The test cars do have some areas with seats and other train cars have all seating.

The MTA has not said how long the test will last. Along the E line in Manhattan, some of the seats at the end of the train cars have been removed.

The transit agency is working on a $400 million action plan that includes additional workers and more repairs and maintenance.

Tell the MTA what you think via email here.