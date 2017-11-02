Hospitalized Manhattan truck attack survivor told 5 classmates killed

MANHATTAN — One of the people injured in the New York City bike path attack has been told that five of his high school classmates from Argentina were killed that day.

Argentina’s consul in New York, Mateo Estreme, says Martin Marro was visited Thursday at a Manhattan hospital by his friends who survived the attack and his wife.

Marro is a native of Argentina who currently lives just outside of Boston in Newton, Massachusetts, and works as a biomedical researcher. His high school classmates came to the U.S. to visit him and celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

Estreme says Marro’s friends wanted to tell him before they returned to Argentina. He says Marro was conscious and it was very emotional for all of them.

They are Hernan Diego Mendoza-Espino, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, and Hernan Ferruchi.

In a statement, the school all the men attended said that it “expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attack,” adding: “We accompany all your loved ones in their pain.”