FDNY promotes department’s first black female deputy chief

NEW YORK — An emergency medical services veteran made history Thursday when she became the New York City fire department’s first female African-American deputy chief.

Capt. Tonya Boyd was promoted to deputy chief in the Fire Department of New York. The 21-year veteran is the first black woman to rise to the rank.

Boyd started working as an EMT while attending nursing school. She joined the FDNY in 1997 and later became a paramedic. Boyd served as captain of Station 39 in Brooklyn.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says Boyd has helped raise the bar for pre-hospital care and shown young women of all backgrounds what they can achieve in the FDNY.

Boyd says she feels like she’s opened a door for EMTs starting on the job.