Ex-boyfriend arrested in slaying of young mom in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A young mother’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child has been arrested after she was found slashed in the neck inside a Bronx apartment, police said Thursday.

Darrin Rose, 22, of the Bronx, faces charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Zoila Feliz.

It was about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday when police responded to an apartment on Stratford Avenue between Westchester and Watson avenues to investigate a report of an unconscious woman.

When they arrived, officers found Feliz unconscious and unresponsive with a deep cut to her neck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Feliz’s death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.