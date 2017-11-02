President Donald Trump’s Twitter page is back up after a brief disappearance

President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter page appears to have been briefly deleted or hidden Thursday night.

Searches for his account said the page didn’t exist for a short period of time. His account was back up after just a few minutes.

His official POTUS account was active and does not appear to have suffered any disruptions.

The president’s last tweet from his personal page was at 6:35 p.m. He announced the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

A purposeful delete of the account could pose legal issues. It would violate presidential record-keeping laws. Individual tweets had been deleted on both his personal and official POTUS account in the past.

It was not immediately clear what happened to his Twitter account.

The disappearance followed by the quick reappearance led to confusion online.