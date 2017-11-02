DNAinfo, Gothamist shut down one week after employees vote to unionize

NEW YORK — DNAinfo and Gothamist were shut down Thursday a week after employees voted to unionize, Chief Executive Officer Joe Ricketts announced.

The Chief Executive Officer opposed employees attempts to unionize. Newsroom workers initially agreed to join the Writers Guild of America, but Ricketts refused to recognize the union.

Ricketts cited economic reasons in his decision to shut down the sites, but did not mention the unionization as a reason for the closure.

“DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure,” he wrote.

DNAinfo, which opened in 2009, has a site in Chicago and Gothamist has sites in four other cities. Gothamist recently merged with DNAinfo. The sites all redirect to a letter from Ricketts announcing the closure.

The full announcement from Ricketts is below:

Dear DNAinfo and Gothamist Readers: Today, I’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue publishing DNAinfo and Gothamist. Reaching this decision wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t one I made lightly. I started DNAinfo in 2009 at a time when few people were investing in media companies. But I believed an opportunity existed to build a successful company that would report unbiased neighborhood news and information. These were stories that weren’t getting told, and because I believe people care deeply about the things that happen where they live and work, I thought we could build a large and loyal audience that advertisers would want to reach. A lot of what I believed would happen did, but not all of it. Today, DNAinfo and Gothamist deliver news and information each day to over half a million people’s email inboxes; we have over 2 million fans across our social channels; and each month, we have over 15 million visits to our sites by over 9 million people. But more important than large numbers of visits and fans, we’ve reported tens of thousands of stories that have informed, impacted, and inspired millions of people. And in the process, I believe we’ve left the world a better place. But DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure. And while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn’t been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded. I want to thank our readers for their support and loyalty through the years. And I want to thank our employees for their tireless effort and dedication. I’m hopeful that in time, someone will crack the code on a business that can support exceptional neighborhood storytelling for I believe telling those stories remains essential.

Sincerely, Joe Ricketts

Chief Executive Officer