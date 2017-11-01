Whole Foods will hire 6,000 people Thursday

Whole Foods plans to hire thousands of people on Nov. 2.

The grocery chain will hire 6,000 people at national hiring day event at all of its stores Thursday. They’ll hire cashiers, culinary experts and prepared food specialists.

Both full and part-time, seasonal and permanent positions are available.

To apply, candidates can visit any Whole Foods Thursday for on-the-spot interviews. Some candidates will be hired on the spot. Interviewees who land a Whole Foods job will receive 20 percent off all Whole Foods purchases. They’ll also have flexible schedules, competitive pay and health and dental benefits.

You can find the Whole Foods closest to you here. People interested in applying do not need to bring resumes or apply online beforehand, but they are encouraged to do so. The dress code for the interviews is casual. The online application link is available.