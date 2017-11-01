Who is Nicholas Cleves? New York man killed in NYC terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The only New Yorker killed in the attack was 23-year-old Nicholas Cleves, a software engineer and web developer who lived in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

Online profiles show he went to Elisabeth Irwin High School in New York City and graduated last year from Skidmore College with a degree in computer science. He had been working as a software engineer for the Unified Digital Group.

Cleves described himself on his Facebook page as a "nerdy white boy." The most recent photo posted there showed him posing with some friends next to a Darth Vader figure at Star Wars exhibit.

Outlining his aspirations on LinkedIn, Cleves wrote that he was "searching for ways in which technology can be used to make positive impacts on our everyday lives."