Who is Darren Drake? New Jersey man killed in NYC terror attack

A university says the death of one of its students in a truck attack on a bicycle path near the World Trade Center is “heartbreaking.”

Darren Drake was a project manager for Moody’s Investors Service and was a master’s degree student in the information systems program at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

He had recently lost more than 90 pounds and was out for a bike ride between meetings on Tuesday when the truck hit him.

Stevens president Nariman Farvardin sent a message about Drake to the university community on Wednesday. He says the “thoughts and sympathies” of the Stevens community are with Drake’s family and friends.

He says Drake’s death is “an enormous loss” for the community.

Drake was among eight people killed in the truck attack.

Darren Drake’s Facebook showed a photo of his last Halloween costume — a Cheerios box studded with knives — to jokingly represent a “cereal killer.”

The Facebook page no longer just displays his name.

It now reads: Remembering Darren Drake.