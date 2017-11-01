West Side Terror Attack: Timeline of ‘cowardly act’ that left 8 dead, 11 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

About an hour before the attack, the suspect allegedly rented a Home Depot truck in New Jersey, the company confirmed

3:05 p.m.: A rental truck drove down the West Side bike path at Houston Street for 20 blocks, striking dozens of pedestrians and cyclists.

Soon after, the driver veered onto Chambers Street and collided with a school bus near Stuyvesant High School, which went into lockdown.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, jumped out of the truck with what turned out to be fake guns, allegedly yelling “God is great” in Arabic.

An officer on foot takes the suspect down with a gunshot to the stomach.

The Saipov was taken into custody.

By 5 p.m., officials were ready to deem the incident an act of terror, “The new terrorist tactic, which they’ve called for publicly are these ‘lone wolves’ that commit an act of terror. This is all very preliminary, but at this point there’s no evidence of a wider plot or a wider scheme,” said Governor Cuomo at a news conference.

Investigators continue to comb through the truck as they wait for a search warrant, but they allegedly found on the ground with the suspect pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.

