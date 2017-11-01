Wendy Williams talks about ‘really scary’ moment she fainted during live show

NEW YORK – Wendy Williams joked and teared up as she shared new details Wednesday about what happened before she fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show the day before.

“First of all, I was trending all day,” she said with a smile. “Fabulous.”

She said “a lot of people” thought the incident was a joke. It all started about 48 minutes into her hour-long show Tuesday morning. Williams was wobbling and staggering backward before falling to the floor. She was visibly shaken prior to collapsing.

As a producer was talking in her ear about an upcoming segment, Williams said she started to feel “weird.” A hot wave came over her body and she felt dizzy.

“All I’m thinking is, ‘Wendy, oh my gosh. Only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do this, girl,’” she recalled.

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams??? pic.twitter.com/m7joNyOy8K — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

But moments later, she could no longer hear what we producer was telling her.

“It was scary. It was really scary,” she said, her voice quavering and with tears in her eyes. “All I could think in the middle of the scare is, ‘Don’t pull the podium over on you. That’ll make it worse.’”

Williams was wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume. She held onto the crown as she fell.

“I promised myself two things: first of all, this is never going to happen again,” she said. “Second of all, if it’s going to go down, it’s gotta be as cute as I can make it.”

She fell onto her bottom first then went back and hit her head on the studio floor. She said she’s “shocked” that she has no headache, no lump on her head and no aching in her body.

Wendy, who is 58, said she was “going through what middle aged women go through, if you know what I mean.”

She said her staff and paramedics made her feel safe and taken care of.

“You all treated me like Diana Ross. I had no idea that when a talk show host passes out, the red carpet gets rolled out,” she said.

Paramedics treated her for dehydration by administering electrolytes. Doctors have given her a clean bill of health, deeming that her blood pressure and heart rate are both “fine,” she said.

As she was escorted out of the studio, about 200 people and paparazzi were waiting outside for her, she said.

“It was a little overwhelming because I like to be on this side of hot topics, not that side,” she said.

To anyone who thought she’d vacate her purple chair anytime soon, she had this message: “I’m here for a long time.”

And with that, Williams was back to work and talking about the new cover of Vanity Fair featuring Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.