Victims in NYC terror attack identified

NEW YORK — Eight people were killed Tuesday when the driver of a rented pickup truck plowed into pedestrians and bicyclists in lower Manhattan, blocks away from the World Trade Center, in what is the deadliest terror attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001.

The deceased were all identified on Wednesday. They are:

Men from New York and New Jersey

Nicholas Cleves, 23, of Manhattan, and Darren Drake, 32, of New Mildford, N.J., were two Americans killed in the attack, police said.

Drake was a project manager for an investment firm who was on a break. He died riding a bicycle, an activity he loved and that helped him lose 93 pounds.

Cleves was also riding a bike.

A mom from Belgium

Anne-Laure Decadt, a 31-year-old Belgian woman, was also among those killed, according to a statement from her husband, Alexander Naessens.

Decadt was on a trip to New York with her two sisters and her mother, Naessens said.

She was on a bike at the time of the crash, he said. Her relatives were unharmed in the attack.

“This loss is unbearable,” Naessens said.

Decadt is survived by two young sons, ages 3 months and 3 years.

Friends from Argentina

The Argentine foreign ministry has identified its citizens killed in the attack.

They are Hernan Diego Mendoza-Espino, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, and Hernan Ferruchi.

Erlij was 48. His deceased friends were 47, NYPD said.

The ministry also says one of its citizens, Martin Ludovico Marro, is recovering from injuries at Manhattan’s Presbyterian Hospital.

The victims were part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, Argentina.

The government gave its condolences and said that all Argentines are sharing in this terrible moment of profound sadness.