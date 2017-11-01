FBI seeks information on second man in relation to NYC terror attack

NEW YORK — The FBI on Wednesday said it’s looking for information about a second man in relation to a terror attack in lower Manhattan that killed eight people and injured a dozen others.

Federal authorities identified the man as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, who also goes by the name Muhammad Kadirov.

Like the suspect who allegedly drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd of pedestrians and bicyclist Tuesday afternoon, Kadirov is a native of Uzbekistan. Additional details about the individual were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (5324).

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against Sayfullo Saipov, 29, in what is the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001, just blocks away from the World Trade Center.

At a midday news conference, police officials said Saipov was never the subject of an NYPD investigation but said he may have had contact with individuals who were. It’s unclear what relationship Saipov has with Kadirov.

Prosecutors allege that Saipov had been planning the attack for weeks and that he was inspired by the Islamic State terror group.

He followed “almost exactly to a T the instructions that ISIS has put out on social media about how to carry out such an attack,” John Miller, deputy commission of NYPD counter-intelligence, said.

Notes found in the rented truck used in the attack were written in Arabic and praised the terror group, Miller said. Investigators said they later found a cellphone connected to Saipov that had Islamic State group propaganda.