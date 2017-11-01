Senator unveils bill to fund pedestrian barriers after NYC truck attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A New York senator has introduced a bill that would help cities install traffic barriers to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian and bicycle pathways like the attack near the World Trade Center.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the Stopping Threats on Pedestrians Act, or STOP Act, on Wednesday, a day after authorities say an Islamic State sympathizer drove a pickup truck onto a bike path, killing eight people.

The Democrat says the act would create a new grant program at the U.S. Department of Transportation that would provide more funding for the installation of traffic barriers.

A similar bill was introduced by a bipartisan group of New York congressmen last month.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.