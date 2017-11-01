Schumer: President Trump should ‘stop tweeting and start leading’

President Donald Trump is calling the suspect in the New York City truck attack an “animal.”

Trump says he will ask Congress to “immediately” begin work to terminate the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which he says was used by the alleged attacker to enter the United States. Officials have not yet said that was the case.

Trump says “we will take all necessary steps to protect our people.”

Speaking before a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said “all of America is praying and grieving” with the victims. He says: “Our hearts break for them.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that President Donald Trump’s attack against Sen. Chuck Schumer “plays right into the hands of the terrorists.”

The Democratic governor pointedly condemned Trump’s Wednesday tweets, which criticized Schumer’s immigration policy less than 24 hours after the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.

Cuomo said the president’s tweets “were not helpful.”

He added, “You play into the hands of the terrorists to the extent you disrupt and divide… The tone now should be the exact opposite.”

Both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump had yet to reach out personally.

Trump tweeted that Schumer is “helping to import Europe’s problems.” He called the visa lottery program that allowed the suspect to enter the country “a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

The program was signed into law by Republican President George H.W. Bush.