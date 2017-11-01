Queens man ‘intentionally’ drives minivan into teen prankster on Halloween: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A 50-year-old Queens man allegedly intentionally hit a teenager with his minivan Halloween night after the teen and others threw eggs at the man’s car.

Keith Richards’s car was hit by the eggs near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 23rd Street, police said. He made a U-turn and headed back toward the teens, making a right turn onto the sidewalk in an apparent attempt to strike the teens.

The teens ran south across Jackson Avenue, but Richards allegedly followed them and smashed into a 17-year-old boy before taking off, officials said. He was arrested about two blocks away.

Emergency Medical Services found the teen lying on the roadway, police said. They rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital The teen had suffered head and body trauma and is currently in stable condition.

Police arrested the driver about two blocks away from the scene. He’s been charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular assault and reckless driving.