NYPD announces traffic advisory for Lower Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Due to the ongoing investigation in Lower Manhattan, the following traffic advisories are in place until further notice:
WEST STREET CLOSURES:
- Northbound from Battery Place to Canal Street
- Southbound from 14th Street to Battery Place
HUGH L. CAREY TUNNEL:
- Manhattan-bound traffic exiting the Hugh Carey Tunnel will only be permitted to travel southbound
- Southbound traffic on the FDR drove utilizing the Battery Park Underpass, proceeding on West Street will be diverted to the Brooklyn-bound Hugh Carey Tunnel
PEDESTRIAN CROSSING (see map):
- There will be a West Street pedestrian crossing on the southbound side of Murray Street
- Stuyvesant High School students are directed to use the crossing, proceed to River Terrace, and continue north until Chambers Street. School Safety Agents will be present for assistance.