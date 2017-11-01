NYPD announces traffic advisory for Lower Manhattan

Posted 4:27 AM, November 1, 2017, by

MANHATTAN — Due to the ongoing investigation in Lower Manhattan, the following traffic advisories are in place until further notice:

WEST STREET CLOSURES:

  • Northbound from Battery Place to Canal Street
  • Southbound from 14th Street to Battery Place

HUGH L. CAREY TUNNEL:

  • Manhattan-bound traffic exiting the Hugh Carey Tunnel will only be permitted to travel southbound
  • Southbound traffic on the FDR drove utilizing the Battery Park Underpass, proceeding on West Street will be diverted to the Brooklyn-bound Hugh Carey Tunnel

PEDESTRIAN CROSSING (see map):

  • There will be a West Street pedestrian crossing on the southbound side of Murray Street
  • Stuyvesant High School students are directed to use the crossing, proceed to River Terrace, and continue north until Chambers Street. School Safety Agents will be present for assistance.

Following police investigation in Lower Manhattan, traffic advisories are in effect, including pedestrian crossing, until further notice (NYPD)

Related stories