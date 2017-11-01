NYC terror suspect planned to target Brooklyn Bridge, says he felt good about attack: docs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — The man accused of carrying out a deadly terror attack near the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday planned to continue the destruction on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to a criminal complaint released Wednesday.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, faces terrorism charges in the brutal attack that killed eight people and injured dozens when he mowed them down with a rental truck on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

After being injured by police, ending the attack, Saipov rejoiced in his Bellevue Hospital room, saying he felt good about what he had done and requested to display an ISIS flag in his room, the complaint stated.

Officials say Saipov was inspired to carry out the attack by ISIS videos he watched on his cellphone. Investigators recovered two cellphones at the scene — one with 90 videos featuring graphic ISIS-related killings. The second phone contained search history for "Halloween in NYC" and truck rental places.

Authorities also recovered a black bag containing three knives, a wallet and a Florida license. Ten feet from the truck, authorities found a document that contained Arabic and English text.

According to the complaint, Saipov had been planning the attack for weeks. On Sunday, Oct. 22, a week prior to the attack, he rented a truck to practice making turns.

He rented another truck on Oct. 31 at 2:06 p.m. in New Jersey for two hours with no intention of returning it. Saipov then headed to Lower Manhattan via the George Washington Bridge.

His plan, according to the complaint, was to strike as many people as possible in the area of the West Side Highway then head to the Brooklyn Bridge to continue the attack. He allegedly chose Halloween because there would be many people out and about for the holiday.

Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, came to the U.S. legally in 2010.

Most recently, he lived in New Jersey, according to a law enforcement source. Neighbors said he recently lived at least part-time in Paterson, New Jersey, not far from New York.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was “really calm” and worked hard.