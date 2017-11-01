New York terror suspect was radicalized domestically, Gov. Cuomo says

NEW YORK — The driver who allegedly plowed a rented truck into a crowd of people just blocks away from the World Trade Center, killing at least 8 people in what has been deemed a terror attack, was “radicalized domestically,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, as investigators scoured the suspect’s past and combed through his home in New Jersey looking for answers.

“The evidence shows — and again, it’s only several hours, and the investigation is ongoing — but that after he came to the United States is when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics,” Cuomo said.

“We have no evidence yet of associations or a continuing plot or associated plots, and our only evidence to date is that this was an isolated incident that he himself performed.”

Here are the latest developments in the attack:

Authorities conducted search warrants overnight at Saipov’s home in New Jersey.

Saipov had been an Uber driver in New Jersey for over six months, the company told CNN. Uber is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in an open letter published Wednesday that his country will use all “means necessary” to help the investigation. The suspect came to the US from the central Asian nation in 2010.

The New York police officer who shot and apprehended Saipov has been identified as 28-year-old Ryan Nash, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Authorities found a note near the truck used in the attack claiming the action was taken in the name of ISIS , a senior law enforcement official said.

What we know about the suspect

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, came to the U.S. legally in 2010.

Most recently, he lived in New Jersey, according to a law enforcement source. Neighbors said he recently lived at least part-time in Paterson, New Jersey, not far from New York.

Federal investigators were seen at the suspect’s home in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

Officers were able to talk to Saipov before the surgery, but it was unclear if he told them anything, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Saipov once listed his occupation as a truck driver, his marriage license shows.

Just over six months ago, Saipov began driving for Uber in New Jersey, the company told CNN. He passed a background check and did not have any rider complaints about his safety as a driver, according to Uber.

He had multiple run-ins with law enforcement in several states, online records show. He had traffic citations issued in Missouri and Pennsylvania and was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in October 2016 after failing to show up in court for a misdemeanor offense.

He paid a $200 bond, which he forfeited when he didn't show up in court for his next hearing in November. A guilty plea was entered on his behalf.