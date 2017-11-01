Investigators search home of terror attack suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. – Federal investigators are combing for evidence in 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov’s home following the terror attack that killed 8 people and injured 11 people in Lower Manhattan.

Saipov shares the home with his wife and three children in the Paterson section of New Jersey. Investigators are looking for some sort of insight into his motives. Saipov does not have any social media accounts.

They are looking into his electronics and anything he has in his home for any signs of him communicating with other ISIS groups.

Saipov is described as a "lone wolf" who deliberately drove a rented truck into a West Side bike path in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others in the first terror attack in New York City since 9/11, and just blocks from the World Trade Center.

The dead include citizens of Argentina, AP reports. Three Belgians were also injured, the consulate announced on Twitter.

A police officer confronted the suspect and shot him in the abdomen. He was taken into custody.

Saipov was brandishing two fake guns when he exited the truck after the multi-block rampage which left a trail of mangled bodies and twisted bikes. He yelled "Allahu akbar," which is Arabic for God is great.

Law enforcements sources said he left a note in Arabic behind in the rented truck. The notes purported to contain an image of the ISIS flag as well as pledging allegiance to the terror organization.

Investigators searched through the suspect’s minivan that was left at the Home Depot parking lot.

Saipov had reportedly earned a green card and according to reports, law enforcement sources say he was already on their radar, but they did not go further on the level of their inquiry.

Uber also confirmed Saipov was a driver for the company and said he passed a background check.